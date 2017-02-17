Publisher shuts Turkey weekly over of...

Publisher shuts Turkey weekly over offensive Moses cartoon

The publisher of one of Turkey's most prominent cartoon magazines on Friday shut down the weekly and fired all its staff after it published a cartoon of the Moses deemed to be offensive. Girgir had published in its latest edition a cartoon showing the bearded Moses leading the Jews out of Egypt, with his companions complaining and using vulgar curse words.

