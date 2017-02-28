Probe of US-based Turk hacker leads t...

Probe of US-based Turk hacker leads to Austrian intel fight

Austria's intelligence services on Tuesday confirmed a news report that they have tracked down a U.S.-based Turkish hacker who attacked several government websites. The report in the daily Kurier cited the military intelligence service as saying that a Turkish activist directed the attacks from his home in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

