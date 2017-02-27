PKK militants stage bomb attack on cargo train in Turkey's southeast

Outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party militants have detonated explosives during the passage of a cargo train in the Bag var neighborhood of the Sur district of the southeastern province of Diyarbak r. The militants detonated the hand-made explosives they hid under the railway during the passage of the train, which is used for carrying crude oil from the southeastern province of Batman to Diyarbak r.

