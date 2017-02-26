PKK militant killed after ordering de...

PKK militant killed after ordering deadly attack on lodgings in Turkey's southeast

A senior figure from the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party who was killed during an operation in southeastern province of Mardin on Feb. 17 had previously ordered a car bomb attack that killed two people at lodgings housing judicial personnel in Sanl urfa later in the day, authorities have alleged. The PKK militant, Yasar Uygur, codenamed "Behzat," was killed at 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 17, while the car bomb attack occurred in the Viransehir district of Sanl urfa around two hours later.

