PH, Turkey ink MOU on tourism cooperation
Tourism Secretary Wanda Corazon Tulfo-Teo and Turkish Minister for Culture and Tourism Nabi AvcA inked a Memorandum of Understanding on the Cooperation in the Field of Tourism at the sidelines of the World Tourism Forum - Global Meeting 2017 in Istanbul, the Department of Foreign Affairs said Wednesday.
