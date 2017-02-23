PH, Turkey ink MOU on tourism coopera...

PH, Turkey ink MOU on tourism cooperation

2 hrs ago

Tourism Secretary Wanda Corazon Tulfo-Teo and Turkish Minister for Culture and Tourism Nabi AvcA inked a Memorandum of Understanding on the Cooperation in the Field of Tourism at the sidelines of the World Tourism Forum - Global Meeting 2017 in Istanbul, the Department of Foreign Affairs said Wednesday.

Chicago, IL

