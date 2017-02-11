Over 3,600 arrested in public order o...

Over 3,600 arrested in public order operations across Turkey

3 hrs ago Read more: Xinhuanet

Turkish security forces announced on Saturday that a total of 3,609 people were arrested as part of nationwide public order operations across the country. According to a statement issued by the General Security Directorate, 3,609 arrested in simultaneous operations conducted by police, gendarmerie and coast guards late Friday and early Saturday, 2,282 wanted by police.

