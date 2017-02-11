Over 3,600 arrested in public order operations across Turkey
Turkish security forces announced on Saturday that a total of 3,609 people were arrested as part of nationwide public order operations across the country. According to a statement issued by the General Security Directorate, 3,609 arrested in simultaneous operations conducted by police, gendarmerie and coast guards late Friday and early Saturday, 2,282 wanted by police.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.
Add your comments below
Turkey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|MOLON LABE ! TURKOMONGOLS ==>>PREPARE to DIE!
|5 hr
|John
|2
|all greek isles==>>will be armed with rusian nu...
|14 hr
|TURKS RSAVAGES
|1
|Greece put claim on Anatolia konstantinoupolis,...
|Wed
|Mkz6
|4
|I started dating a Turkish man... (Oct '15)
|Feb 7
|Mkz6
|4
|Why are Turks so dirty and smelly? (Feb '11)
|Feb 6
|Mkz6
|21
|THE FATE of ISLAMIC TURKOMONGOLIA
|Feb 5
|TURKS RSAVAGES
|1
|WHEN a TURKOMONGOL PROVOKES A GREEK!
|Feb 4
|Mkz6
|2
Find what you want!
Search Turkey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC