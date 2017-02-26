Opposition MHP dissidents launch 'No' campaign in Turkey's referendum
Opposed to Nationalist Movement Party leader Devlet Bahceli's strong support for the government-supported constitutional change shifting Turkey to an executive presidential system, dissident voices within the MHP have launched a "No" campaign at a congress in Ankara on Feb. 17. The campaign, titled "Turkish Nationalists say No," launched with a congress attended by dissident MHP members, former and current lawmakers, and former Idealist Hearths heads. Led by Meral Aksener, Sinan Ogan, Koray Ayd n and Umit Ozdag, who all tried to run for the MHP leadership last year but saw their attempt stymied by the party and the court system, the "No" campaigners gathered together over 1,000 supporters at the capital's Naz m Hikmet Culture Center.
