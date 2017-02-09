Only saying 'yes' is free according to Turkey's Supreme Election Board code: Main opposition
Main opposition Republican People's Party leader Kemal K l cdaroglu has condemned the state of emergency decree stating that the Supreme Election Board will cease monitoring private TV channels during Turkey's upcoming referendum campaign on constitutional changes. "With the new regulation, only they will call the shots until the referendum and the TV stations will be able to freely broadcast only for the advantage of one side," K l cdaroglu tweeted on Feb. 9, adding that the ruling Justice and Development Party is "scared of the free will of the people."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Turkish Daily News.
Add your comments below
Turkey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Greece put claim on Anatolia konstantinoupolis,...
|Wed
|Mkz6
|4
|I started dating a Turkish man... (Oct '15)
|Feb 7
|Mkz6
|4
|Why are Turks so dirty and smelly? (Feb '11)
|Feb 6
|Mkz6
|21
|THE FATE of ISLAMIC TURKOMONGOLIA
|Feb 5
|TURKS RSAVAGES
|1
|WHEN a TURKOMONGOL PROVOKES A GREEK!
|Feb 4
|Mkz6
|2
|COMPARING ISLAM to CHRISTIANITY
|Feb 4
|IXNIKA
|2
|Syrian army dash to al-Bab risks Turkey clash
|Feb 2
|Mkz6
|3
Find what you want!
Search Turkey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC