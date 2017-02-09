Only saying 'yes' is free according to Turkey's Supreme Election Board code: Main opposition

Main opposition Republican People's Party leader Kemal K l cdaroglu has condemned the state of emergency decree stating that the Supreme Election Board will cease monitoring private TV channels during Turkey's upcoming referendum campaign on constitutional changes. "With the new regulation, only they will call the shots until the referendum and the TV stations will be able to freely broadcast only for the advantage of one side," K l cdaroglu tweeted on Feb. 9, adding that the ruling Justice and Development Party is "scared of the free will of the people."

