Officials: CIA chief to visit Turkey, discuss security

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, walks to greet Ethiopia's President Mulatu Teshome Wirtu, at the Presidential Palace, in Ankara Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017. Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, walks to greet Ethiopia's President Mulatu Teshome Wirtu, at the Presidential Palace, in Ankara Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.