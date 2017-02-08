Officials: CIA chief to visit Turkey,...

Officials: CIA chief to visit Turkey, discuss security

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Lethbridge Herald

CIA Director Mike Pompeo will visit Turkey on Thursday in his first overseas visit to discuss security issues, including Turkey's fight against a movement led by a U.S.-based cleric accused of orchestrating a failed military coup, Turkish officials said, in a sign of improving relations between the allies. Pompeo's visit was decided during a 45-minute telephone conversation between Presidents Donald Trump and Recep Tayyip Erdogan late Tuesday, according to officials from Erdogan's office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lethbridge Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Turkey Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Greece put claim on Anatolia konstantinoupolis,... 2 hr Mkz6 4
I started dating a Turkish man... (Oct '15) Tue Mkz6 4
Poll Why are Turks so dirty and smelly? (Feb '11) Feb 6 Mkz6 21
THE FATE of ISLAMIC TURKOMONGOLIA Feb 5 TURKS RSAVAGES 1
WHEN a TURKOMONGOL PROVOKES A GREEK! Feb 4 Mkz6 2
COMPARING ISLAM to CHRISTIANITY Feb 4 IXNIKA 2
News Syrian army dash to al-Bab risks Turkey clash Feb 2 Mkz6 3
See all Turkey Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Turkey Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Iran
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Turkey

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,911 • Total comments across all topics: 278,689,056

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC