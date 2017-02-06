Number of Islamic State suspects detained in Turkey raids rises to nearly 750
Anti-terrorism police launched the security operation against people with alleged links to IS early Sunday, conducting simultaneous raids in 29 provinces, including Istanbul, Ankara and the border provinces of Gaziantep and Sanliurfa. The Interior Ministry released a statement Monday saying that 748 people have been detained in the police sweep, but did not give their nationalities.
