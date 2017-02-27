Number of employed women in Turkey fa...

Number of employed women in Turkey falls 40,000

12 hrs ago

The number of employed women in Turkey decreased 40,000 in November 2016 compared to the same month of 2015, according to a new report prepared by the Economic Policy Research Foundation of Turkey . TEPAV's latest workforce report stated that the fall in women's employment amounted to a 1 percent drop year-on-year in the same period.

Chicago, IL

