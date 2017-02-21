More than half of Turkey-Syria border wall complete: Housing agency

More than half of the construction of a 511-kilometer concrete wall being built on Turkey's border with Syria has been completed, the head of the state-owned Housing Development Administration of Turkey has said. Ergun Turan, president of TOKI, said 290 kilometers of the wall was sealed along Turkey's border provinces of Sanlurfa, Gaziantep, Kilis, Hatay, Mardin and S rnak.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Turkish Daily News.