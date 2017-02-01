Merkel and Erdogan hold tense meeting in Turkish capital
Turkey Discussions
|Syrian army dash to al-Bab risks Turkey clash
|2 hr
|Mkz6
|3
|War of words between Turkey and Greece over Aeg...
|2 hr
|Mkz6
|1
|GUTLESS TURKOMONGOLS==>>THE GREEKS WlLL DESTROY...
|5 hr
|TURKS RSAVAGES
|2
|Edrogans claim on Greek islands
|Jan 31
|Mkz6
|5
|About 40 Turkish NATO soldiers requested asylum...
|Jan 31
|Mkz6
|1
|Turkey urges Germany to reject soldier asylum r...
|Jan 30
|Mkz6
|1
|TURKOMONGOLS MUSLlM SAVAGES==>>MOLON LABE!
|Jan 30
|TURKS RSAVAGES
|1
