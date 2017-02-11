Marginal Progress for Turkish-backed ...

Marginal Progress for Turkish-backed Forces in North Syria

Turkish troops and allied Syrian opposition forces have managed to capture just one-tenth of a north Syrian town from Islamic State militants, a conflict monitoring group said Saturday, despite reaching its outskirts seven weeks ago. The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitoring group told the AP that nine-tenths of al-Bab remains under IS control.

