Main opposition suggests bleak picture on Turkey's human rights under AKP rule

The number of arrested and convicted individuals have risen by 232 percent in Turkey in the last 15 years, while the population increased only by 13.8 percent, the main opposition Republican People's Party said in a communique it released to lay out human rights violations committed under the ruling Justice and Development Party since it came to power in 2002, daily Cumhuriyet reported on Feb. 12 The communique prepared by party members and led by Zeynep Alt ok, the party's Human and Nature Rights representative and deputy chair, laid out compiled numerical data on human rights violations that occurred in various fields under the 12-year rule. The number of arrested and convicted individuals in jail was 59,429 when the AKP took office.

