Main opposition suggests bleak pictur...

Main opposition suggests bleak picture on Turkey's human rights under AKP rule

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Turkish Daily News

The number of arrested and convicted individuals have risen by 232 percent in Turkey in the last 15 years, while the population increased only by 13.8 percent, the main opposition Republican People's Party said in a communique it released to lay out human rights violations committed under the ruling Justice and Development Party since it came to power in 2002, daily Cumhuriyet reported on Feb. 12 The communique prepared by party members and led by Zeynep Alt ok, the party's Human and Nature Rights representative and deputy chair, laid out compiled numerical data on human rights violations that occurred in various fields under the 12-year rule. The number of arrested and convicted individuals in jail was 59,429 when the AKP took office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Turkish Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Turkey Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
turkomongol ruthless savages==>>free ocalan! 22 hr TURKS RSAVAGES 1
MOLON LABE ! TURKOMONGOLS ==>>PREPARE to DIE! Sat John 2
all greek isles==>>will be armed with rusian nu... Feb 10 TURKS RSAVAGES 1
Greece put claim on Anatolia konstantinoupolis,... Feb 8 Mkz6 4
I started dating a Turkish man... (Oct '15) Feb 7 Mkz6 4
Poll Why are Turks so dirty and smelly? (Feb '11) Feb 6 Mkz6 21
THE FATE of ISLAMIC TURKOMONGOLIA Feb 5 TURKS RSAVAGES 1
See all Turkey Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Turkey Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Super Bowl
  5. South Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Syria
  5. Earthquake
More from around the web
 

Turkey

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,852 • Total comments across all topics: 278,805,338

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC