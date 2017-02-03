Louvre reopens 24 hours after machete...

Louvre reopens 24 hours after machete attack

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Times of Israel

Art lovers returned to the Louvre in Paris on Saturday, 24 hours after soldiers outside the museum shot and seriously wounded a machete-wielding attacker, whose condition stabilized overnight. The incident on Friday thrust security and the terror threat back into the limelight three months before elections in France, with authorities saying it was a "terrorist" assault.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Turkey Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
WHEN a TURKOMONGOL PROVOKES A GREEK! 3 hr Mkz6 2
Greece put claim on Anatolia konstantinoupolis,... 4 hr Mkz6 1
COMPARING ISLAM to CHRISTIANITY 14 hr IXNIKA 2
News Syrian army dash to al-Bab risks Turkey clash Thu Mkz6 3
News War of words between Turkey and Greece over Aeg... Thu Mkz6 1
GUTLESS TURKOMONGOLS==>>THE GREEKS WlLL DESTROY... Thu TURKS RSAVAGES 2
Edrogans claim on Greek islands Jan 31 Mkz6 5
See all Turkey Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Turkey Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Gunman
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Turkey

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,956 • Total comments across all topics: 278,568,203

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC