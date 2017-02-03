Louvre reopens 24 hours after machete attack
Art lovers returned to the Louvre in Paris on Saturday, 24 hours after soldiers outside the museum shot and seriously wounded a machete-wielding attacker, whose condition stabilized overnight. The incident on Friday thrust security and the terror threat back into the limelight three months before elections in France, with authorities saying it was a "terrorist" assault.
