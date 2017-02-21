Lindsay Lohan says she was profiled w...

Lindsay Lohan says she was profiled while wearing headscarf

Lindsay Lohan claims she was "racially profiled" while wearing a headscarf at London's Heathrow Airport. The actress told a British talk show that she was stopped while traveling to New York.

Chicago, IL

