Iran says Turkey better not to test Tehran's patience
Reacting to anti-Iran remarks by the Turkish foreign minister in the Munich Security Conference, Iran advised Ankara not to test Iran's patience. "Turkey is our strong neighbor but Iran's patience is not infinite," Foreign Ministry spokesman Barham Qassemi told a press conference in Tehran on Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tehran Times.
Add your comments below
Turkey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Turkey to be divided between Armenia, Kurdistan... (Sep '10)
|Feb 18
|Jefferson
|355
|How to get Quality Weed / Hashish & Meds in Ank...
|Feb 18
|Pence
|1
|How to get Quality Weed / Hashish & Meds in Ant...
|Feb 18
|Pence
|1
|Where to get Quality Weed / Hashish & Meds in I...
|Feb 18
|Jay
|1
|MOLON LABE ! TURKOMONGOLS ==>>PREPARE to DIE!
|Feb 14
|Mkz6
|3
|Turkey's Erdogan condemns Israel's settlement p...
|Feb 14
|Mkz6
|1
|Greece wake up violate Turkish airspace and se...
|Feb 14
|Mkz6
|1
Find what you want!
Search Turkey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC