In further sign of warming ties, Turkish energy officials headed to Jerusalem

Delegation to discuss building underwater gas pipeline from Israel to Turkey, will head to Gaza to study ways to ease electricity shortage In yet another sign of the burgeoning diplomatic detente between Israel and Turkey, a high-level delegation of Turkish energy officials will visit Israel Sunday. The delegation is slated to meet Israeli Energy Ministry officials, as well as representatives of Delek Group and Noble Energy, the two main members of a concern developing Israel's massive natural gas fields in the Mediterranean.

