Image of 'hatred of our times' wins W...

Image of 'hatred of our times' wins World Press Photo

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Nation

Brandishing a gun, his face contorted with rage, the shocking image of a Turkish policeman assassinating the Russian envoy to Turkey on Monday won the prestigious World Press Photo Award. Judges praised the courage and bravery of Burhan Ozbilici, a photographer for Associated Press, who stood his ground as 22-year-old policeman Mevlut Mert Altintas pumped nine bullets into ambassador Andrei Karlov at the opening of an Ankara exhibition.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Nation.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Turkey Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Greece wake up violate Turkish airspace and se... 7 min Mkz6 1
turkomongol ruthless savages==>>free ocalan! Sat TURKS RSAVAGES 1
MOLON LABE ! TURKOMONGOLS ==>>PREPARE to DIE! Feb 11 John 2
all greek isles==>>will be armed with rusian nu... Feb 10 TURKS RSAVAGES 1
Greece put claim on Anatolia konstantinoupolis,... Feb 8 Mkz6 4
I started dating a Turkish man... (Oct '15) Feb 7 Mkz6 4
Poll Why are Turks so dirty and smelly? (Feb '11) Feb 6 Mkz6 21
See all Turkey Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Turkey Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Pakistan
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Hurricane
  3. Toyota
  4. Al Franken
  5. Super Bowl
More from around the web
 

Turkey

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,901 • Total comments across all topics: 278,850,164

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC