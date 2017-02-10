Image of 'hatred of our times' wins World Press Photo
Brandishing a gun, his face contorted with rage, the shocking image of a Turkish policeman assassinating the Russian envoy to Turkey on Monday won the prestigious World Press Photo Award. Judges praised the courage and bravery of Burhan Ozbilici, a photographer for Associated Press, who stood his ground as 22-year-old policeman Mevlut Mert Altintas pumped nine bullets into ambassador Andrei Karlov at the opening of an Ankara exhibition.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Nation.
Add your comments below
Turkey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Greece wake up violate Turkish airspace and se...
|7 min
|Mkz6
|1
|turkomongol ruthless savages==>>free ocalan!
|Sat
|TURKS RSAVAGES
|1
|MOLON LABE ! TURKOMONGOLS ==>>PREPARE to DIE!
|Feb 11
|John
|2
|all greek isles==>>will be armed with rusian nu...
|Feb 10
|TURKS RSAVAGES
|1
|Greece put claim on Anatolia konstantinoupolis,...
|Feb 8
|Mkz6
|4
|I started dating a Turkish man... (Oct '15)
|Feb 7
|Mkz6
|4
|Why are Turks so dirty and smelly? (Feb '11)
|Feb 6
|Mkz6
|21
Find what you want!
Search Turkey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC