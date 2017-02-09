Hungary: Bronze antiquities found in truck date to 900 BC
" Hungarian police say they have finished their investigation of a trove of Persian, Sumerian and Assyrian antiquities found last year in a truck. Police in Bacs-Kiskun County said Wednesday that bronze objects from as early as 900 B.C. were among the dozens of items recovered.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Turkey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Greece put claim on Anatolia konstantinoupolis,...
|9 hr
|Mkz6
|4
|I started dating a Turkish man... (Oct '15)
|Tue
|Mkz6
|4
|Why are Turks so dirty and smelly? (Feb '11)
|Feb 6
|Mkz6
|21
|THE FATE of ISLAMIC TURKOMONGOLIA
|Feb 5
|TURKS RSAVAGES
|1
|WHEN a TURKOMONGOL PROVOKES A GREEK!
|Feb 4
|Mkz6
|2
|COMPARING ISLAM to CHRISTIANITY
|Feb 4
|IXNIKA
|2
|Syrian army dash to al-Bab risks Turkey clash
|Feb 2
|Mkz6
|3
Find what you want!
Search Turkey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC