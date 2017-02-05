Hundreds Of ISIS Suspects Arrested Du...

Hundreds Of ISIS Suspects Arrested During Huge Anti-Terror Operation In Turkey

Most of the detainees are foreigners and a number of suspects allegedly planned attacks in the country. At least 60 people were arrested in the capital of Ankara while 150 were detained in the Sanliurfa region near the Syrian border.

Turkey

