Hundreds of fingerprints found on key documents at coup bid HQ in Turkey
Hundreds of fingerprints have been found on documents seized from the Ak nc Air Base, which was used as a headquarters by the perpetrators of the July 2016 coup, according to Turkish authorities. A total of 585 fingerprints were found on the confiscated documents, of which some 377 could not be determined, daily Haberturk reported on Feb. 9. Authorities, however, managed to identify 208 other people from their fingerprints, tracking them down for questioning.
