Hundreds of fingerprints found on key...

Hundreds of fingerprints found on key documents at coup bid HQ in Turkey

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Turkish Daily News

Hundreds of fingerprints have been found on documents seized from the Ak nc Air Base, which was used as a headquarters by the perpetrators of the July 2016 coup, according to Turkish authorities. A total of 585 fingerprints were found on the confiscated documents, of which some 377 could not be determined, daily Haberturk reported on Feb. 9. Authorities, however, managed to identify 208 other people from their fingerprints, tracking them down for questioning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Turkish Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Turkey Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Greece put claim on Anatolia konstantinoupolis,... 11 hr Mkz6 4
I started dating a Turkish man... (Oct '15) Tue Mkz6 4
Poll Why are Turks so dirty and smelly? (Feb '11) Feb 6 Mkz6 21
THE FATE of ISLAMIC TURKOMONGOLIA Feb 5 TURKS RSAVAGES 1
WHEN a TURKOMONGOL PROVOKES A GREEK! Feb 4 Mkz6 2
COMPARING ISLAM to CHRISTIANITY Feb 4 IXNIKA 2
News Syrian army dash to al-Bab risks Turkey clash Feb 2 Mkz6 3
See all Turkey Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Turkey Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. American Idol
  3. Gunman
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Turkey

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,990 • Total comments across all topics: 278,698,306

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC