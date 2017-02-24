Greece says expects Turkey to seek ex...

Greece says expects Turkey to seek extradition of soldiers

Greece said on Friday it was expecting an extradition request from Turkey for two Turkish soldiers who have claimed asylum and are suspected by Ankara of links to last year's failed coup attempt. The naval commandoes are accused of being members of a team that attempted to assassinate President Tayyip Erdogan on the night of July 15, a Turkish security official told Reuters.

