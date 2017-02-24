Greece says expects Turkey to seek extradition of soldiers
Greece said on Friday it was expecting an extradition request from Turkey for two Turkish soldiers who have claimed asylum and are suspected by Ankara of links to last year's failed coup attempt. The naval commandoes are accused of being members of a team that attempted to assassinate President Tayyip Erdogan on the night of July 15, a Turkish security official told Reuters.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|McCain makes secret trip to Syria as US debates...
|3 hr
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|8
|Turkey to be divided between Armenia, Kurdistan... (Sep '10)
|Feb 18
|Jefferson
|355
|How to get Quality Weed / Hashish & Meds in Ank...
|Feb 18
|Pence
|1
|How to get Quality Weed / Hashish & Meds in Ant...
|Feb 18
|Pence
|1
|Where to get Quality Weed / Hashish & Meds in I...
|Feb 18
|Jay
|1
|MOLON LABE ! TURKOMONGOLS ==>>PREPARE to DIE!
|Feb 14
|Mkz6
|3
|Turkey's Erdogan condemns Israel's settlement p...
|Feb 14
|Mkz6
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC