German court upholds partial ban of E...

German court upholds partial ban of Erdogan poem

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Seattle Post-Intelligencer

In this Nov. 7, 2016 file photo German TV host and satirist Jan Boehmermann is participating in the podium discussion 'More - Content 2020' of the Grimme research seminar in Cologne, Germany. less FILE - In this Nov. 7, 2016 file photo German TV host and satirist Jan Boehmermann is participating in the podium discussion 'More - Content 2020' of the Grimme research seminar in Cologne, Germany.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Turkey Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
MOLON LABE ! TURKOMONGOLS ==>>PREPARE to DIE! 3 hr TURKS RSAVAGES 1
all greek isles==>>will be armed with rusian nu... 4 hr TURKS RSAVAGES 1
Greece put claim on Anatolia konstantinoupolis,... Wed Mkz6 4
I started dating a Turkish man... (Oct '15) Feb 7 Mkz6 4
Poll Why are Turks so dirty and smelly? (Feb '11) Feb 6 Mkz6 21
THE FATE of ISLAMIC TURKOMONGOLIA Feb 5 TURKS RSAVAGES 1
WHEN a TURKOMONGOL PROVOKES A GREEK! Feb 4 Mkz6 2
See all Turkey Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Turkey Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Turkey

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,411 • Total comments across all topics: 278,746,429

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC