German court upholds partial ban of Erdogan poem
In this Nov. 7, 2016 file photo German TV host and satirist Jan Boehmermann is participating in the podium discussion 'More - Content 2020' of the Grimme research seminar in Cologne, Germany. less FILE - In this Nov. 7, 2016 file photo German TV host and satirist Jan Boehmermann is participating in the podium discussion 'More - Content 2020' of the Grimme research seminar in Cologne, Germany.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.
Add your comments below
Turkey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|MOLON LABE ! TURKOMONGOLS ==>>PREPARE to DIE!
|3 hr
|TURKS RSAVAGES
|1
|all greek isles==>>will be armed with rusian nu...
|4 hr
|TURKS RSAVAGES
|1
|Greece put claim on Anatolia konstantinoupolis,...
|Wed
|Mkz6
|4
|I started dating a Turkish man... (Oct '15)
|Feb 7
|Mkz6
|4
|Why are Turks so dirty and smelly? (Feb '11)
|Feb 6
|Mkz6
|21
|THE FATE of ISLAMIC TURKOMONGOLIA
|Feb 5
|TURKS RSAVAGES
|1
|WHEN a TURKOMONGOL PROVOKES A GREEK!
|Feb 4
|Mkz6
|2
Find what you want!
Search Turkey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC