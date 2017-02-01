German chancellor visits Turkey, tough disagreements on agenda
German Chancellor Angela Merkel will pay a one-day working visit to Turkey on Feb. 2 amid ongoing bilateral disagreements between Ankara and Berlin, with the German leader pursuing dialogue with Turkey due to the countries' increasingly strained relations. Merkel will meet President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and PM Binali Y ld r m, as well as opposition party leaders, and visit the parliament in Ankara.
