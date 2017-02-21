GA1 4len will pay the price whatever ...

GA1 4len will pay the price whatever happens: Turkish PM

Fethullah Gulen, who is widely believed to be behind the July 15 coup attempt, will account for his actions, Turkish Prime Minister Binali Y ld r m said Feb. 21. The new U.S. administration seems to be more accommodating and sensitive over the extradition of Gulen, who lives in self-imposed exile in Pennsylvania, Y ld r m said, adding that discussions with U.S. officials were continuing. "As for FETO [Fethullahist Terror Organization], we are continuing our negotiations with U.S. authorities on the extradition, and see that the new administration will be more accommodating and sensitive in this regard," Y ld r m told party members in parliament.

