GA1 4len will pay the price whatever happens: Turkish PM
Fethullah Gulen, who is widely believed to be behind the July 15 coup attempt, will account for his actions, Turkish Prime Minister Binali Y ld r m said Feb. 21. The new U.S. administration seems to be more accommodating and sensitive over the extradition of Gulen, who lives in self-imposed exile in Pennsylvania, Y ld r m said, adding that discussions with U.S. officials were continuing. "As for FETO [Fethullahist Terror Organization], we are continuing our negotiations with U.S. authorities on the extradition, and see that the new administration will be more accommodating and sensitive in this regard," Y ld r m told party members in parliament.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Turkish Daily News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Turkey to be divided between Armenia, Kurdistan... (Sep '10)
|Feb 18
|Jefferson
|355
|How to get Quality Weed / Hashish & Meds in Ank...
|Feb 18
|Pence
|1
|How to get Quality Weed / Hashish & Meds in Ant...
|Feb 18
|Pence
|1
|Where to get Quality Weed / Hashish & Meds in I...
|Feb 18
|Jay
|1
|MOLON LABE ! TURKOMONGOLS ==>>PREPARE to DIE!
|Feb 14
|Mkz6
|3
|Turkey's Erdogan condemns Israel's settlement p...
|Feb 14
|Mkz6
|1
|Greece wake up violate Turkish airspace and se...
|Feb 14
|Mkz6
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC