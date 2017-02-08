Four IS suspects 'planning sensational attack in Turkey'
Police have detained four Islamic State suspects who were allegedly planning to carry out a "sensational" attack in Turkey and seized 24 suicide attack belts, officials said. http://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/news/world-news/article35437214.ece/9b32f/AUTOCROP/h342/PANews%20BT_P-aaf05436-f146-477a-9be6-e040fbc91a5a_I1.jpg Police have detained four Islamic State suspects who were allegedly planning to carry out a "sensational" attack in Turkey and seized 24 suicide attack belts, officials said.
