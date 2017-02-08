Fierce clashes resume in al-Bab as Tu...

Fierce clashes resume in al-Bab as Turkey moves into city

Read more: Turkish Daily News

A strategic hill overlooking the Syrian town of al-Bab has been captured by the Turkey-backed Free Syrian Army while clashes have resumed for the town's control, the Turkish military said in a statement on Feb. 8. Prime Minister Binali YA ldA rA m said the forces of the Euphrates Shield operation have surrounded al-Bab on all sides, while presidential spokesman A brahim KalA n also said on Feb. 8 that Turkish units had entered the center of al-Bab were engaged in cleaning operations in the city.

Turkey

