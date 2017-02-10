Expulsions roil MHP as 'base divided' ahead of Turkey's constitutional referendum

Nationalist Movement Party Deputy Chair Semih Yalc n has admitted that the party's base includes people who plan to vote "no" in the upcoming constitutional referendum, as the MHP referred four dissident members to its disciplinary board. "'No' votes could come from MHP base in a limited number in the constitutional change referendum, from those who are affected by 'chronic opposition,'" Yalc n told daily Sabah on Feb. 13, while claiming that a majority of the MHP base will vote "yes" in the public vote on whether to shift the current parliamentary system to an executive presidency.

