Emergency decree in Turkey sees 4,500 more teachers, police fired
Turkish Prime Minister and the leader of Turkey's ruling party, Justice and Development Party Binali Yildirim gives a speech during the AK Party's group meeting at the Grand National Assembly of Turkey in Ankara, on February 7, 2017. Nearly 4,500 Turkish civil servants have been dismissed by the latest emergency decree from President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the latest in a series of purges that started after an attempted coup in July.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.
Add your comments below
Turkey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Greece put claim on Anatolia konstantinoupolis,...
|17 hr
|MINORASIA ISGREEK
|3
|I started dating a Turkish man... (Oct '15)
|Tue
|Mkz6
|4
|Why are Turks so dirty and smelly? (Feb '11)
|Mon
|Mkz6
|21
|THE FATE of ISLAMIC TURKOMONGOLIA
|Feb 5
|TURKS RSAVAGES
|1
|WHEN a TURKOMONGOL PROVOKES A GREEK!
|Feb 4
|Mkz6
|2
|COMPARING ISLAM to CHRISTIANITY
|Feb 4
|IXNIKA
|2
|Syrian army dash to al-Bab risks Turkey clash
|Feb 2
|Mkz6
|3
Find what you want!
Search Turkey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC