Emergency decree in Turkey sees 4,500 more teachers, police fired

Turkish Prime Minister and the leader of Turkey's ruling party, Justice and Development Party Binali Yildirim gives a speech during the AK Party's group meeting at the Grand National Assembly of Turkey in Ankara, on February 7, 2017. Nearly 4,500 Turkish civil servants have been dismissed by the latest emergency decree from President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the latest in a series of purges that started after an attempted coup in July.

