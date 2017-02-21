EBRD and Gaziantep Chamber of Commerce join forces to support businesses in Turkey's south-east

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development and the Gaziantep Chamber of Commerce have said they are joining forces to support and encourage entrepreneurship in the south-eastern Turkish city of Gaziantep and its surrounding region, in a written statement late on Feb. 23. The two partners will work together to strengthen the ability of the GCC to deliver more and better services to private sector companies in Turkey's south-east and build the economic resilience of the region which has been deeply affected by the influx of refugees from neighboring Syria.

