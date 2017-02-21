EBRD and Gaziantep Chamber of Commerc...

EBRD and Gaziantep Chamber of Commerce join forces to support businesses in Turkey's south-east

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Turkish Daily News

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development and the Gaziantep Chamber of Commerce have said they are joining forces to support and encourage entrepreneurship in the south-eastern Turkish city of Gaziantep and its surrounding region, in a written statement late on Feb. 23. The two partners will work together to strengthen the ability of the GCC to deliver more and better services to private sector companies in Turkey's south-east and build the economic resilience of the region which has been deeply affected by the influx of refugees from neighboring Syria.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Turkish Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News McCain makes secret trip to Syria as US debates... Fri Texxy the Selfie Cat 8
News Turkey to be divided between Armenia, Kurdistan... (Sep '10) Feb 18 Jefferson 355
How to get Quality Weed / Hashish & Meds in Ank... Feb 18 Pence 1
How to get Quality Weed / Hashish & Meds in Ant... Feb 18 Pence 1
Where to get Quality Weed / Hashish & Meds in I... Feb 18 Jay 1
MOLON LABE ! TURKOMONGOLS ==>>PREPARE to DIE! Feb 14 Mkz6 3
News Turkey's Erdogan condemns Israel's settlement p... Feb 14 Mkz6 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Libya
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,778 • Total comments across all topics: 279,140,287

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC