Earthquake shakes western Turkey
News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector A magnitude-5.2 earthquake shook the western province of Canakkale early Tuesday, according to the country's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority , Anadolu reported.
