District mayors ban Turkish director ...

District mayors ban Turkish director K rm z gul's new film

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Turkish Daily News

The mayors of two Turkish districts have said they will impose bans on a latest film by Mahsun KA rmA zA gA1 4l from being screened in movie theaters in their districts. Mehmet TA1 4re, the mayor of the Anamur district of the southern province of Mersin, who is from the Nationalist Movement Party , released a statement on his social media account saying, "As long as I am here, a film like 'Vezir ParmaAYI' [Vizier's Finger] by someone like Mahsun KA rmA zA gA1 4l, or something similar, can never be screened within the boundaries of Anamur.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Turkish Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Turkey Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
GUTLESS TURKOMONGOLS==>>THE GREEKS WlLL DESTROY... 4 hr TURKS RSAVAGES 1
News Syrian army dash to al-Bab risks Turkey clash 6 hr mr large 2
Edrogans claim on Greek islands Tue Mkz6 5
News About 40 Turkish NATO soldiers requested asylum... Tue Mkz6 1
News Turkey urges Germany to reject soldier asylum r... Jan 30 Mkz6 1
TURKOMONGOLS MUSLlM SAVAGES==>>MOLON LABE! Jan 30 TURKS RSAVAGES 1
News Turkish Scientist Mates Sheep With Man: Pictures (Jan '10) Jan 28 andet1987 12
See all Turkey Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Turkey Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Turkey

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,945 • Total comments across all topics: 278,492,522

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC