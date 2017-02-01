District mayors ban Turkish director K rm z gul's new film
The mayors of two Turkish districts have said they will impose bans on a latest film by Mahsun KA rmA zA gA1 4l from being screened in movie theaters in their districts. Mehmet TA1 4re, the mayor of the Anamur district of the southern province of Mersin, who is from the Nationalist Movement Party , released a statement on his social media account saying, "As long as I am here, a film like 'Vezir ParmaAYI' [Vizier's Finger] by someone like Mahsun KA rmA zA gA1 4l, or something similar, can never be screened within the boundaries of Anamur.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Turkish Daily News.
Add your comments below
Turkey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|GUTLESS TURKOMONGOLS==>>THE GREEKS WlLL DESTROY...
|4 hr
|TURKS RSAVAGES
|1
|Syrian army dash to al-Bab risks Turkey clash
|6 hr
|mr large
|2
|Edrogans claim on Greek islands
|Tue
|Mkz6
|5
|About 40 Turkish NATO soldiers requested asylum...
|Tue
|Mkz6
|1
|Turkey urges Germany to reject soldier asylum r...
|Jan 30
|Mkz6
|1
|TURKOMONGOLS MUSLlM SAVAGES==>>MOLON LABE!
|Jan 30
|TURKS RSAVAGES
|1
|Turkish Scientist Mates Sheep With Man: Pictures (Jan '10)
|Jan 28
|andet1987
|12
Find what you want!
Search Turkey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC