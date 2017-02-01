Dissidents from opposition MHP form group to say 'no' in Turkey's referendum

Dissident members of the Nationalist Movement Party have announced that they have formed a group to campaign to vote "no" in the upcoming referendum on shifting Turkey to an executive presidential system. The committee will be led by Meral Aksener, Sinan Ogan, Koray Ayd n and Umit Ozdag, who all tried to run for the MHP leadership last year but saw their attempt stymied by their party and the court system.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Turkish Daily News.