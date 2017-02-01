Dissidents from opposition MHP form group to say 'no' in Turkey's referendum
Dissident members of the Nationalist Movement Party have announced that they have formed a group to campaign to vote "no" in the upcoming referendum on shifting Turkey to an executive presidential system. The committee will be led by Meral Aksener, Sinan Ogan, Koray Ayd n and Umit Ozdag, who all tried to run for the MHP leadership last year but saw their attempt stymied by their party and the court system.
