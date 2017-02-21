Death toll from car bomb in Syria's Al-Bab rises to 51
Turkey-backed Syrian opposition fighters take position during their advance in the city of Al-Bab, 30 km from the Syrian city of Aleppo. A car bomb claimed by the Islamic State killed at least 51 people in Syria's northern city of al-Bab on Friday, a day after a Turkish-backed operation seized the area from Islamic State militants, a monitoring group reported.
