An Ankara court has arrested the wife of an Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant suicide bomber in the hearing of the case into the jihadist organization's twin bomb attack in the Turkish capital on Oct. 10, 2015, which killed over 100 people and wounded many others. Esin AltA ntuAY, the wife of ISIL suicide bomber Halil A brahim Durgun who brought the militants that carried out the attack targeting the peace rally in Ankara, was arrested after testifying in court on Feb. 6. Durgun, who was among the organizers of the Ankara attack, blew himself up during a police operation in the southeastern province of Gaziantep in order not to get caught.

