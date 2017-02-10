.com | Russia outraged by award for Turkey envoy killing photo
Russia's embassy in Ankara expressed fury on Tuesday over the awarding of the prestigious World Press Photo Award for an image of an off-duty Turkish policeman assassinating the Russian envoy to Turkey last year. The embassy, whose ambassador Andrei Karlov was shot dead in the December 19 killing, said the decision by the jury was "demoralising" and showed a "complete degradation of ethics and moral values".
