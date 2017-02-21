Biopic about Turkey's president screened at birthday gala

Turkey will hold a national referendum in Apr... . Supporters hold a placard that reads "happy birthday, leader" as they gather outside the residence of Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to celebrate his birthday, in Istanbul, Sunday, F... A family representative says the prolific and charismatic actor Bill Paxton, who played an astronaut in "Apollo 13" and a treasure hunter in "Titanic," has died from complications due to surgery.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.