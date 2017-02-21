Biopic about Turkey's president screened at birthday gala

Turkey will hold a national referendum in Apr... . Supporters hold a placard that reads "happy birthday, leader" as they gather outside the residence of Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to celebrate his birthday, in Istanbul, Sunday, F... ISTANBUL - The producers of a new movie about Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan have hosted a gala screening in Istanbul to celebrate the film and its subject.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLOX-TV Biloxi.