Austrian parliament says Turkish hackers claim cyber-attack

12 hrs ago

The Austrian parliament said on Feb. 7 that a Turkish hackers' group had claimed responsibility for a cyber-attack that brought down its website for 20 minutes this weekend. Aslan Neferler Tim , or Lion Soldiers Team, whose website says it defends the homeland, Islam, the nation and flag, without any party political links, claimed the attack, a parliamentary spokeswoman said, Reuters reported.

