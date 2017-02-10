At least 749 earthquakes hit Dardanelles since Feb 6
At least 749 earthquakes have hit the Marmara province of Canakkale since Feb. 6, the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority has stated. The first wave of the earthquakes was recorded on Feb. 6 at 6:51 a.m. in the province's Ayvac k district with a 5.3-magnitude temblor.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Turkish Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Turkey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Greece wake up violate Turkish airspace and se...
|7 min
|Mkz6
|1
|turkomongol ruthless savages==>>free ocalan!
|Sat
|TURKS RSAVAGES
|1
|MOLON LABE ! TURKOMONGOLS ==>>PREPARE to DIE!
|Feb 11
|John
|2
|all greek isles==>>will be armed with rusian nu...
|Feb 10
|TURKS RSAVAGES
|1
|Greece put claim on Anatolia konstantinoupolis,...
|Feb 8
|Mkz6
|4
|I started dating a Turkish man... (Oct '15)
|Feb 7
|Mkz6
|4
|Why are Turks so dirty and smelly? (Feb '11)
|Feb 6
|Mkz6
|21
Find what you want!
Search Turkey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC