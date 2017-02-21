At least 22 Syrian army soldiers kill...

At least 22 Syrian army soldiers killed in clashes with FSA near al-Bab

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Al Bawaba

A Syrian girl, holding her stuffed toy, stands next to the rubble of buildings in the northwestern Syrian border town of al-Bab on February 25, 2017. At least 22 Syrian troops were killed in a clash with Free Syrian Army forces in Tadif town near the city of al-Bab, opposition fighters said late Sunday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News McCain makes secret trip to Syria as US debates... Feb 24 Texxy the Selfie Cat 8
News Turkey to be divided between Armenia, Kurdistan... (Sep '10) Feb 18 Jefferson 355
How to get Quality Weed / Hashish & Meds in Ank... Feb 18 Pence 1
How to get Quality Weed / Hashish & Meds in Ant... Feb 18 Pence 1
Where to get Quality Weed / Hashish & Meds in I... Feb 18 Jay 1
MOLON LABE ! TURKOMONGOLS ==>>PREPARE to DIE! Feb 14 Mkz6 3
News Turkey's Erdogan condemns Israel's settlement p... Feb 14 Mkz6 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. Libya
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,962 • Total comments across all topics: 279,190,242

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC