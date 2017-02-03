Almost 500 ISIL suspects detained acr...

Almost 500 ISIL suspects detained across Turkey

13 hrs ago Read more: Turkish Daily News

Anti-terrorism police have detained almost 500 Islamic State Iraq and the Levant suspects during raids at different addresses across Turkey early on Feb. 5 as part of an operation against the jihadist group, state-run Anadolu Agency reported. Police detained at least 60 ISIL suspects, mostly foreigners, in the Sincan, Cubuk, Yenimahalle and Mamak districts of Ankara.

