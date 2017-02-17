Alleged Erdogan assassination attempt trial opens in Turkey
Paramilitary police escort defendants as a trial opened in Mugla, southern Turkey, Monday, Feb. 20, 2017. The trial for 47 people charged with attempting to kill President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the night of the failed coup, while he was vacationing with his family.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Turkey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Turkey to be divided between Armenia, Kurdistan... (Sep '10)
|Feb 18
|Jefferson
|355
|How to get Quality Weed / Hashish & Meds in Ank...
|Feb 18
|Pence
|1
|How to get Quality Weed / Hashish & Meds in Ant...
|Feb 18
|Pence
|1
|Where to get Quality Weed / Hashish & Meds in I...
|Feb 18
|Jay
|1
|MOLON LABE ! TURKOMONGOLS ==>>PREPARE to DIE!
|Feb 14
|Mkz6
|3
|Turkey's Erdogan condemns Israel's settlement p...
|Feb 14
|Mkz6
|1
|Greece wake up violate Turkish airspace and se...
|Feb 14
|Mkz6
|1
Find what you want!
Search Turkey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC