Airstrikes on rebel-held Syrian district kill 9 civilians10 min ago

Airstrikes on rebel-held Syrian district kill 9 civilians

A series of airstrikes on an opposition-held district in the Syrian city of Homs, presumably carried out by Russia or Syria, killed at least nine civilians today, local activists said. Pro-government forces shelled the city's al-Waer neighborhood with tank and artillery fire in conjunction with the airstrikes, the Local Coordination Committees, an activist network, reported.

