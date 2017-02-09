Airstrikes on rebel-held Syrian district kill 9 civilians10 min ago
A series of airstrikes on an opposition-held district in the Syrian city of Homs, presumably carried out by Russia or Syria, killed at least nine civilians today, local activists said. Pro-government forces shelled the city's al-Waer neighborhood with tank and artillery fire in conjunction with the airstrikes, the Local Coordination Committees, an activist network, reported.
Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.
Add your comments below
Turkey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Greece put claim on Anatolia konstantinoupolis,...
|6 hr
|Mkz6
|4
|I started dating a Turkish man... (Oct '15)
|Tue
|Mkz6
|4
|Why are Turks so dirty and smelly? (Feb '11)
|Feb 6
|Mkz6
|21
|THE FATE of ISLAMIC TURKOMONGOLIA
|Feb 5
|TURKS RSAVAGES
|1
|WHEN a TURKOMONGOL PROVOKES A GREEK!
|Feb 4
|Mkz6
|2
|COMPARING ISLAM to CHRISTIANITY
|Feb 4
|IXNIKA
|2
|Syrian army dash to al-Bab risks Turkey clash
|Feb 2
|Mkz6
|3
Find what you want!
Search Turkey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC