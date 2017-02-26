26 people detained after Turkey car b...

26 people detained after Turkey car bomb attack

Next Story Prev Story
13 min ago Read more: Norwalk Citizen News

A man carries a child at a hospital in Viransehir, southeastern Turkey, wounded at a car bomb attack , late Friday, Feb. 17, 2017. The bomb exploded near the homes of judges and prosecutors in the mainly-Kurdish town in Sanliurfa province, which borders Syria.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Turkey Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
How to get Quality Weed / Hashish & Meds in Ank... 1 hr Pence 1
How to get Quality Weed / Hashish & Meds in Ant... 1 hr Pence 1
Where to get Quality Weed / Hashish & Meds in I... 1 hr Jay 1
MOLON LABE ! TURKOMONGOLS ==>>PREPARE to DIE! Feb 14 Mkz6 3
News Turkey's Erdogan condemns Israel's settlement p... Feb 14 Mkz6 1
Greece wake up violate Turkish airspace and se... Feb 14 Mkz6 1
turkomongol ruthless savages==>>free ocalan! Feb 11 TURKS RSAVAGES 1
See all Turkey Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Turkey Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Turkey

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,440 • Total comments across all topics: 278,961,715

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC