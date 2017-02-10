153 fake teachers detected by Education Ministry across Turkey
The Education Ministry has detected some 153 teachers working with fake diplomas in an investigation that was accelerated after the July 15 coup attempt, believed to have been masterminded by U.S.-based Islamic preacher Fethullah Gulen, daily Haberturk has reported. The Higher Education Board had signed a protocol to examine of diploma information of eight million of university graduates across Turkey, with 22 public institutions following the Education Ministry's investigation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Turkish Daily News.
Add your comments below
Turkey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|MOLON LABE ! TURKOMONGOLS ==>>PREPARE to DIE!
|Tue
|Mkz6
|3
|Turkey's Erdogan condemns Israel's settlement p...
|Tue
|Mkz6
|1
|Greece wake up violate Turkish airspace and se...
|Tue
|Mkz6
|1
|turkomongol ruthless savages==>>free ocalan!
|Feb 11
|TURKS RSAVAGES
|1
|all greek isles==>>will be armed with rusian nu...
|Feb 10
|TURKS RSAVAGES
|1
|Greece put claim on Anatolia konstantinoupolis,...
|Feb 8
|Mkz6
|4
|I started dating a Turkish man... (Oct '15)
|Feb 7
|Mkz6
|4
Find what you want!
Search Turkey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC