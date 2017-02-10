153 fake teachers detected by Educati...

153 fake teachers detected by Education Ministry across Turkey

11 hrs ago Read more: Turkish Daily News

The Education Ministry has detected some 153 teachers working with fake diplomas in an investigation that was accelerated after the July 15 coup attempt, believed to have been masterminded by U.S.-based Islamic preacher Fethullah Gulen, daily Haberturk has reported. The Higher Education Board had signed a protocol to examine of diploma information of eight million of university graduates across Turkey, with 22 public institutions following the Education Ministry's investigation.

