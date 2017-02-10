13:46 Foreign Minister confirms scheduled visit of Turkish President to Kyrgyzstan in 2017
Foreign Minister of Kyrgyzstan Erlan Abdyldayev confirmed reports that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will visit Kyrgyzstan in 2017. Erdogan's visit is connected to holding of the events as part of the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States, Abdyldayev told AKIpress on February 14. Holding of the Summit of the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States will be agreed with all the member countries, he noted.
